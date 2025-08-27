M.anifest’s ‘flow’ remark ignites fresh tensions with Sarkodie’s fans

M.anifest has sparked heated debate online after a reflection on rap “flow” in Ghana triggered a wave of backlash from SarkNation, the loyal fan base of rapper Sarkodie.

Some supporters believed to be affiliated with SarkNation, the fan base of rapper Sarkodie, have criticised M.anifest over a post he shared on his X (formerly Twitter) page on 26 August 2025.

In the post, M.anifest reflected on how long it took him to understand the Ghanaian interpretation of the term “flow” in rap.

The rapper wrote:

It took me a couple of years to realise when they talk about flow in these parts, they mean how fast you rhyme lmao

Although M.anifest did not mention anyone directly, many SarkNation fans interpreted the remark as a subtle dig at Sarkodie.

One fan argued that Sarkodie epitomises rap flow and accused M.anifest of deliberately refusing to acknowledge it.

The fan commented:

Bro, Sarkodie does it effortlessly… You just don’t want to admit it. Or is it because you are very fluent and can rap in English? Do you think your proverbial raps make you the best? I know you are good, but you can’t do it effortlessly like Sarkodie. No cap, bro

Another fan claimed that M.anifest wrongly believed his English-heavy style of rapping placed him on the same pedestal as Sarkodie, describing that assumption as delusional.

The fan wrote in Pidgin:

This guy, his GodMC song makes him think he’s in the same league as Sark. Delusion of grandeur dey worry you, chale. Have some deep introspection and accept you’ll never be like him

Nearly a decade ago, M.anifest and Sarkodie were embroiled in one of Ghana’s most famous rap rivalries. Sarkodie released a diss track directed at M.anifest, who responded with GodMC — a track that became a focal point of the feud but has since been removed from his streaming platforms.

In 2020, however, the two rappers shocked fans when they set aside their differences and collaborated on Brown Paper Bag, a politically charged track tackling colonisation and unity in Africa.

