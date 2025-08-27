The arrest of Shatta Wale makes no sense - Captain Smart drags EOCO

Media personality Captain Smart has taken a swipe at the head of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer, for sanctioning the arrest of dancehall star Shatta Wale.

The musician was detained on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, after honouring an invitation to EOCO’s Accra headquarters. His arrest was linked to the purchase of a yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus, which the United States Department of Justice and the FBI had traced to a Ghanaian fraudster, Nana Kwabena Amuah, currently serving a prison term abroad.

Shatta Wale spent a night in EOCO custody as his legal and management team scrambled to meet his GH₵10 million bail. His detention provoked anger among his fans, who gathered outside EOCO’s offices in Accra, demanding his immediate release. He was eventually freed late on Thursday, 21 August, after EOCO reduced his bail bond to GH₵5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the Onua Maakye morning show on Tuesday, 26 August, Captain Smart condemned the arrest, describing it as unnecessary and poorly thought through.

He queried:

What was the sense in the arrest of Shatta Wale? How can you arrest a prosecution witness and treat him like a suspect? Are we not crazy? If Shatta Wale has committed a crime, let’s deal with it. But if you read and listen to all the information available, what was the sense in his arrest?

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: MOG accuses Shatta Wale of using his works to defraud a company of millions

According to Captain Smart, the FBI had long been aware that the car was in Wale’s possession but did not see the need to arrest him, as he was not guilty of any crime.

He said:

ADVERTISEMENT

In the circumstance of the purchase of the vehicle, Shatta Wale was only a victim of that situation. The FBI knew this and simply passed on the information to local security. And as useless as we are, we went ahead to arrest him