M.anifest calls the bluff of Sarkodie’s fans: ‘Stand on truth even if it’s unpopular’

Rapper M.anifest has hit back at critics from Sarkodie’s fan base, urging them to embrace honesty even when it goes against popular opinion, declaring: “Stand on truth even if it’s unpopular.”

His comments follow an earlier post that sparked heated debate on social media, after many of Sarkodie’s fans interpreted it as a jab at their idol.

On 26 August 2025, M.anifest reflected on how long it took him to understand the way Ghanaians interpret the concept of “flow” in rap.

He wrote:

ADVERTISEMENT

It took me a couple of years to realise when they talk about flow in these parts, they mean how fast you rhyme, lmao

The post quickly triggered reactions from SarkNation, with several fans accusing M.anifest of downplaying Sarkodie’s dominance in rap delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan argued:

Bro, Sarkodie does it effortlessly… You just don’t want to admit it. Or is it because you are fluent and can rap in English? I know you are good, but you can’t do it effortlessly like Sarkodie. No cap, bro

Another fan dismissed M.anifest’s approach to rap, claiming he was delusional for thinking his style put him on the same level as Sarkodie:

This guy ein GodMC song dey make he figa he dey the same league with Sark. Delusion of grandeur dey worry you, chale. Accept you’ll never be like him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heated exchanges revived memories of the pair’s infamous lyrical rivalry nearly a decade ago, when Sarkodie fired a diss track that M.anifest famously responded to with GodMC. Although the two later surprised many with their 2020 collaboration Brown Paper Bag, tensions between their fan bases have never completely disappeared.

Unmoved by the backlash, M.anifest later doubled down with another post, stressing the importance of authenticity over popularity.

He asserted:

ADVERTISEMENT

Being liked is overrated. Stand on truth even if it’s unpopular