Police break silence on reports of TikToker Peller’s kidnapping during livestream

Nigerian online streamer and content creator, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, was thought to have been abducted by unidentified gunmen during a livestream on Wednesday night.

Clips from the broadcast captured Peller’s voice as he was confronted by the men. He was heard saying:

You dey carry gun, Ogun wan kill you? Calm down jor. Na who you come dey point gun for?

One of the alleged gunmen retorted:

Na me you dey follow me de talk like that? I say make you calm down, you dey follow me dey talk anyhow.

Background sounds suggested a struggle between Peller and the men. Shortly afterwards, a voice at the scene announced that he had been taken to an undisclosed location. The faces of the alleged abductors were never shown in the livestream.

The incident quickly spread across social media, dividing opinion. While some users questioned whether it was staged content or a skit, others expressed genuine concern for the influencer’s safety.

However, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that Peller is safe. The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, revealed that initial checks confirmed the TikTok star was at home and unharmed.

Hundeyin stated,

We are investigating the allegation, but we can confirm that the person in question, Habeeb, popularly known as Peller, is at home safe and sound. His vehicle is also intact, all his phones and properties, nothing was missing

He further explained that the authorities were still reviewing the case to determine whether it was a genuine abduction, a staged performance, or a false alarm.

He added,

That is what we are investigating. All his properties were intact, and there was no violence whatsoever

The 20-year-old was reportedly accosted while livestreaming on TikTok, initially mistaking the armed men for security personnel before being taken away.

Peller, who rose to fame in 2021 through his short-form videos and live sessions on TikTok, has since grown his online presence, now extending his livestreaming to shows and events on Twitch.