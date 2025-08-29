Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed (25–29 August)

Life in Ghana’s entertainment industry moves at lightning speed, and Your Weekly Pulse is here to keep you updated with the most talked-about headlines, shocking revelations, and behind-the-scenes drama.

From industry disputes to high-profile detentions and emotional fan reactions, here are five of the biggest stories that made waves this week:

1.'I fear no one in Ghana; I’ll buy a new Lamborghini in two months' - Shatta Wale

Dancehall star Shatta Wale made headlines after boldly declaring that “I fear no one in Ghana”, while revealing plans to purchase a brand-new Lamborghini within two months. His statement stirred intense debate among fans about wealth, fame, and influence in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

2.Captain Smart blasts EOCO over Shatta Wale’s arrest

Broadcaster Captain Smart openly criticised EOCO for Shatta Wale’s recent arrest, arguing that “the arrest makes no sense.” His remarks have fuelled conversations about accountability and how celebrities are treated by state institutions.

READ FULL DEATIALS HERE: The arrest of Shatta Wale makes no sense - Captain Smart drags EOCO

ADVERTISEMENT

3.M.anifest vs. Sarkodie fans — the “flow” saga

M.anifest reignited old tensions after a bold statement appeared to challenge Sarkodie’s lyrical supremacy. While reminding his followers to “stand on truth even if it’s unpopular,” his comments set social media ablaze as fans of both rappers clashed once again.

4.Amaarae, Moliy, and Wendy Shay bag AFRIMA nods

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana’s female music powerhouses are getting their flowers internationally, as Amaarae, Moliy, and Wendy Shay secured nominations for Best Female Artiste at AFRIMA 2025. Their recognition marks a big win for Ghanaian women in music on the global stage.

5.GTA clears air on Nkrumah Memorial Park controversy

The Ghana Tourism Authority addressed reports alleging Akan and Ewe greetings were removed from the Nkrumah Memorial Park and replaced with Ga inscriptions. The authority firmly denied the claims, calling them misinformation and assuring the public that all local cultures remain represented.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ FULL DETAILS HERE: GTA denies replacing Akan and Ewe greetings with Ga inscription at Nkrumah Memorial Park

From shocking allegations to legal drama and industry shake-ups, Ghana’s entertainment scene continues to keep audiences on edge.