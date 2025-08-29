Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed (25–29 August)

Life in Ghana’s entertainment industry moves at lightning speed, and Your Weekly Pulse is here to keep you updated with the most talked-about headlines, shocking revelations, and behind-the-scenes drama.
From industry disputes to high-profile detentions and emotional fan reactions, here are five of the biggest stories that made waves this week:
1.'I fear no one in Ghana; I’ll buy a new Lamborghini in two months' - Shatta Wale
Dancehall star Shatta Wale made headlines after boldly declaring that “I fear no one in Ghana”, while revealing plans to purchase a brand-new Lamborghini within two months. His statement stirred intense debate among fans about wealth, fame, and influence in the industry.
READ FULL DEATILS HERE: 'I fear no one in Ghana; I’ll buy a new Lamborghini in two months' - Shatta Wale
2.Captain Smart blasts EOCO over Shatta Wale’s arrest
Broadcaster Captain Smart openly criticised EOCO for Shatta Wale’s recent arrest, arguing that “the arrest makes no sense.” His remarks have fuelled conversations about accountability and how celebrities are treated by state institutions.
READ FULL DEATIALS HERE: The arrest of Shatta Wale makes no sense - Captain Smart drags EOCO
3.M.anifest vs. Sarkodie fans — the “flow” saga
M.anifest reignited old tensions after a bold statement appeared to challenge Sarkodie’s lyrical supremacy. While reminding his followers to “stand on truth even if it’s unpopular,” his comments set social media ablaze as fans of both rappers clashed once again.
READ FULL DEATIL HERE: M.anifest’s ‘flow’ remark ignites fresh tensions with Sarkodie’s fans
4.Amaarae, Moliy, and Wendy Shay bag AFRIMA nods
Ghana’s female music powerhouses are getting their flowers internationally, as Amaarae, Moliy, and Wendy Shay secured nominations for Best Female Artiste at AFRIMA 2025. Their recognition marks a big win for Ghanaian women in music on the global stage.
READ FULL DETAILS HERE: Amaarae, Moliy & Wendy Shay have been nominated for ‘Best Female Artiste’ at AFRIMA
5.GTA clears air on Nkrumah Memorial Park controversy
The Ghana Tourism Authority addressed reports alleging Akan and Ewe greetings were removed from the Nkrumah Memorial Park and replaced with Ga inscriptions. The authority firmly denied the claims, calling them misinformation and assuring the public that all local cultures remain represented.
READ FULL DETAILS HERE: GTA denies replacing Akan and Ewe greetings with Ga inscription at Nkrumah Memorial Park
From shocking allegations to legal drama and industry shake-ups, Ghana’s entertainment scene continues to keep audiences on edge.
Stay tuned to Your Weekly Pulse for next week’s headlines and exclusive updates.