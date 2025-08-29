I chased away a writer with a machete who wanted me to play gay – Jim Iyke

Nigerian actor Jim Iyke has made it clear that there is one role he will never take on in his career, portraying a gay character.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana, the Nollywood star explained that although he embraces diversity in his roles, there are certain characters he draws a firm line against.

Recalling an encounter with a filmmaker, Jim Iyke revealed that he once rejected a script that required him to play a gay man.

He disclosed,

I can’t do it with the gay characters, I’m sorry. I know there is a whole community out there and I salute you guys, but we are too masculine to be twisted. The last time a producer sent me a script like that, I chased him away. I actually went after him with a machete

According to the actor, while such roles are often created to appeal to broader audiences, he personally chooses not to portray them on screen.

The conversation, which also featured acclaimed actor Kenneth Nwadike, extended beyond acting preferences. The two discussed their latest film, SIN, the future of storytelling in Nigeria and Ghana, and the overall growth of the African movie industry.

Their dialogue explored Nollywood’s increasing influence, the challenges and opportunities in both Nigerian and Ghanaian cinema, and the collaborative efforts between actors, producers, and directors that are shaping the industry’s next phase.

Jim Iyke, renowned for his outspoken personality both on and off screen, spoke candidly about his career journey and the controversial roles he has declined. Kenneth Nwadike, on the other hand, highlighted his vision for African cinema, stressing how films like SIN are breaking new ground and projecting Nollywood onto the global stage.

