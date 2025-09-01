Ama Governor reacts to removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Ghanaian YouTuber and law graduate, Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, has responded to the removal of former Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Essaba Sackey Torkornoo, from office.

On Monday, 1 September 2025, President John Dramani Mahama, acting in accordance with Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution, officially removed Justice Torkornoo from her position with immediate effect.

The decision followed the submission of a report by a committee established under Article 146(6) to investigate a petition filed by Ghanaian citizen, Mr Daniel Ofori.

According to a statement signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the committee concluded that grounds of stated misbehaviour under Article 146(1) had been proven. It, therefore, recommended her removal from office. Under Article 146(9), the President is constitutionally bound to act in accordance with the committee’s recommendations.

Prior to her removal, Justice Torkornoo had been suspended on Tuesday, 22 April 2025, by President Mahama after consultation with the Council of State, following the submission of three petitions calling for her removal.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Ama Governor did not hold back. In one post, she declared:

Ama Governor 1 - 0 Gertrude Torkornoo GAME OVERRRDDDD

She then addressed those she described as “anonymous petitioners,” writing:

Note to anonymous GLC petitioners, a.k.a. ‘concerned citizens of Ghana’—here is some free legal advice from your favourite lawyer :) The former CJ, who is now only a lawyer, can have her legal licence taken away for probably the same grounds on which she was removed as CJ. Food for thought

In a more defiant warning to her critics, she continued:

Note to my ‘powerful’ enemies: Try me at the risk of losing your one advantage. At the risk of national embarrassment. At the risk of making history as the first to be removed for the very ground you tried to paint a picture I was guilty of. YOU WILL FAIL MASSIVELY. Ask madam

In 2024, while still in office, Justice Torkornoo defended the General Legal Council’s (GLC) decision to block Ama Governor’s call to the Bar. She stressed that character and conduct were crucial to maintaining the integrity of the legal profession.

She remarked at the time:

I was taken aback by the uproar surrounding the call to the Bar of certain individuals. Is this the kind of behaviour we consider acceptable in the legal sector? It’s intriguing. To become part of the legal profession, one’s conduct must not be obscene or offensive. Your activities on social media and any ex parte communication with a judge hold immense importance

Ama Governor was originally due to be called to the Ghana Bar in November 2022, after successfully passing her professional law examinations and interviews. However, the GLC suspended her call after receiving a petition from a so-called “concerned citizen” who alleged she “lacked good character.”

