Ghanaian rapper Trigmatic remarries four years after tough divorce

Ghanaian rapper and media personality, Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, popularly known as Trigmatic, has remarried, four years after his first marriage ended in divorce.
The artiste tied the knot in a private ceremony in Accra on August 30, 2025, with videos from the event quickly circulating on social media.
Music producer Wei Ye Oteng shared clips of the wedding on Facebook, showing the “My Life” hitmaker and his bride exchanging vows in church. In one touching moment, Trigmatic pledged his everlasting love and faithfulness to his new wife.
Another video captured a light-hearted but emotional scene when the DJ unexpectedly played the jingle from his 3FM Drive Time show. Guests erupted into cheers as Trigmatic appeared visibly moved. Oteng later wrote:
He got surprised with his radio jingle; he was like whaaaat, lovely union. May this last forever #Otengbeats
This marks the rapper’s second marriage. His first union with Edith (Dita) Schandorf in March 2017 ended in divorce, which was finalised in 2021 but only confirmed publicly in 2024.
Speaking about that difficult period, Trigmatic admitted it was one of the toughest experiences of his life. He said,
Life has been a learning curve for me after the divorce. I have learnt so much. I don’t think it’s something anyone should go through. It was tough, but I had God... it also made me appreciate having family, and so I wouldn’t say it was a good moment. Maybe I also needed that to wake me up
See post below;