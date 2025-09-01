Ghanaian TikTok star Osanju reported dead after leukaemia battle

Popular Ghanaian content creator and influencer, Osanju Frimpong Elvis, has reportedly passed away
His death was first reported by Gossips24tv, which shared a post on Instagram on Monday, 1 September 2025. The post read;
Ghanaian content creator and influencer, Osanju, is dead. He unfortunately passed on last night after watching a football match of his favourite team, Barcelona
According to the reports, Osanju went to bed on Sunday, 31 August, and never woke up.
Clips from his social media accounts revealed that he had watched the Spanish La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, which ended in a 1-1 draw. In a video posted online, he appeared visibly displeased with his team’s performance but looked otherwise healthy and energetic. The sudden news of his death, coming so soon after his last post, has left fans and social media users in shock.
The official cause of death is yet to be confirmed, though it is believed Osanju was battling a blood-related illness, suspected to be leukaemia. In a viral video, he openly discussed the health struggles that had made his life unbearable. He shared in a TikTok video,
My blood is clotting, and I’m yet to figure out what is causing this. I’m running some tests, the quality clotting profile test. I hope everything turns out great
Osanju revealed that the financial burden of his condition had forced him to sell his belongings in order to pay for treatment. He said,
“It got to a point where the treatment had become expensive, and I had to sell my personal belongings to pay for my medical bills. Through TikTok, I met some kind people who donated money to help me buy my medicines
His untimely passing has cast a cloud of sadness over his followers, who had admired his resilience and openness in sharing his health journey.