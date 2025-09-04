Sarkodie reveals that Adonai is the best remix he has ever done in his life

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has hailed his 2014 collaboration with the late Castro, “Adonai” (Remix), as the best remix he has ever recorded. The award-winning rapper made this revelation during a live Instagram session with fans.

I don’t really like doing remixes because some songs are already good and I don’t like touching them. But ‘Adonai’ is the best remix I have done in my life

He explained that while the original version of “Adonai” carried a faster tempo, he believed the emotional weight of the track was far better conveyed when the beat was slowed down.

The first one was very fast and it was good, but I didn’t think people felt what I was saying. When Streetbeatz played me that beat, I knew this was the right emotion. Then Castro came in, and we created the song you all know

Since its release, “Adonai” (Remix) has become one of the most iconic records in Sarkodie’s career, crossing borders across Africa and beyond. The track not only cemented his lyrical excellence but also immortalised the artistry of Castro, whose untimely disappearance remains one of Ghana’s deepest musical tragedies.

Reflecting further, Sarkodie also described his 2015 album “Mary” as his best project yet, nearly a decade after its release. He revealed the emotional inspiration behind the body of work, which will mark its 10th anniversary on September 12 this year.

According to him, the album was created to honour his late grandmother, who had always encouraged him to embrace live music. "My grandmother always wanted me to do live music and I couldn’t do it while she was alive. To honour her, I created a whole live album, which till date I think will be very difficult to beat,” Sarkodie said.

He further noted that many fans and critics often place “Mary” among his finest works, with standout tracks like “Always On My Mind” holding some of his most personal verses.