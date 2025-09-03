Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa speaks for the first time since his passing

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Daddy Lumba, has broken her silence following the singer’s death.
In a video circulating on social media on 2 September 2025, Serwaa expressed deep gratitude to Ghanaians for their overwhelming support to her family during this difficult period.
READ MORE: 'I will marry again, but at my own pace; it's my baby making era' - MzGee
Having flown into Ghana from Germany to join in preparations for her late husband’s funeral, she took a moment to interact with the public.
She said, switching between English and Dutch,
READ MORE: 'Born-again' Efia Odo sparks reactions ahead of new music release
Hi Ghanaians, my friends and my country. I thank you all very much for your love, support, and above all, for your contribution during these hard times. Thank you
Her message comes shortly after the one-week observation of Daddy Lumba, which was held at the Black Star Square on 30 August 2025. The solemn event drew several high-profile figures, including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and leading personalities from the entertainment industry.
READ MORE: Sarkodie addresses why some of his tracks disappeared from streaming platforms
Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away on 26 July 2025 at The Bank Hospital in Accra after a brief illness.
READ MORE: Nkrumah Memorial Park replaces ‘Akwaaba’ and ‘Woezor’ with ‘Oobake’
He remains celebrated as one of Ghana’s greatest musicians, remembered for his timeless highlife classics and remarkable contribution to the music industry.