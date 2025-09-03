Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa speaks for the first time since his passing

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Daddy Lumba, has broken her silence following the singer’s death.

In a video circulating on social media on 2 September 2025, Serwaa expressed deep gratitude to Ghanaians for their overwhelming support to her family during this difficult period.

Daddy Lumba

Having flown into Ghana from Germany to join in preparations for her late husband’s funeral, she took a moment to interact with the public.

She said, switching between English and Dutch,

Hi Ghanaians, my friends and my country. I thank you all very much for your love, support, and above all, for your contribution during these hard times. Thank you

Her message comes shortly after the one-week observation of Daddy Lumba, which was held at the Black Star Square on 30 August 2025. The solemn event drew several high-profile figures, including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and leading personalities from the entertainment industry.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away on 26 July 2025 at The Bank Hospital in Accra after a brief illness.