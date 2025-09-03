'I will marry again, but at my own pace; it's my baby making era' - MzGee

Broadcaster and media personality MzGee has opened up about her personal life, stating that while she still believes in marriage, she refuses to be rushed into it.
Speaking on her Gee O’Clock show, she declared:
I will marry again but at my own pace. Please give me peace. This is my baby-making era and I chose to give myself that gift.
Her comments follow her revelation on 27 February 2025 that she had been separated for three years and officially divorced for two.
MzGee disclosed that after her marriage ended, she endured constant questioning and societal pressure about when she would marry again or have children.
It felt like the world was waiting for me to expire. At 38, nobody had come. At 39, nobody came. At 40, still no one. And yet the pressure never stopped
Determined to reclaim her own story, MzGee welcomed a son in January this year. She described the decision not as one of rebellion but of gratitude and faith.
“Yes, God is against fornication, we know that,” she admitted. “But I also know that God is merciful. He gave me my son, and I will thank Him every day of my life.”
Now, as both a mother and a woman who still believes in love, MzGee insists her journey is about freedom, choice and finding joy on her own terms.