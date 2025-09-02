Nkrumah Memorial Park replaces ‘Akwaaba’ and ‘Woezor’ with ‘Oobake’

Controversy continues to surround the “Welcome” signage at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, following claims by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) boss that the Akan and Ewe greetings had not been replaced with the Ga word “Oobake.” Recent checks, however, suggest otherwise.

On 27 August 2025, Maame Efua Houadjeto released a statement insisting that the Akan greeting “Akwaaba” and the Ewe greeting “Woezor” remained intact at the memorial park, dismissing reports of their replacement with the Ga language equivalent. Her denial came amid mounting calls from Ga custodians who have argued that their language deserves equal representation on the signage, given that the park sits on Ga land.

However, on 1 September 2025, an inspection by GhanaWeb confirmed that the original “Akwaaba” and “Woezor” inscriptions had indeed been replaced with “Oobake.”

Meanwhile, the debate has spilled beyond the memorial park to Kotoka International Airport. Campaigners are now calling for the word “Akwaaba,” which has long served as the country’s warm greeting to visitors, to be replaced with “Oobake.”

The controversy was further intensified by images circulating online, appearing to show the airport signage altered to display the Ga greeting. However, the images were later believed to have been generated using artificial intelligence.

