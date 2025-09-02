'I was the biggest Bandana fan before he became Shatta Wale' - Sarkodie reveals

Ghanaian rap icon Michael Owusu Addo, widely known as Sarkodie, has stirred emotions among fans after making a heartfelt revelation about his deep admiration for reggae-dancehall star Shatta Wale.

During a live session on X (formerly Twitter) on 1 September 2025, Sarkodie reflected on his early years as a devoted fan of Shatta Wale, who was then known as Bandana, long before dancehall became a dominant force in Ghana’s music industry. His admission has since sparked widespread conversation online, particularly because of the often complex and competitive dynamic between the two artistes.

The rapper’s post was captioned: “I was the biggest Bandana fan before he became Shatta Wale. I used to talk about him even when dancehall was not popular in Ghana.”

In the video, Sarkodie spoke candidly about how Shatta Wale’s music inspired him at a time when dancehall was still a niche genre in Ghana. He recalled:

I was the biggest Bandana fan before he became Shatta Wale. I used to talk about him even when dancehall was not popular in Ghana. I was one of those who really loved what he was doing. I was a huge fan of his style, his energy, and how he carried himself. That’s something people might not know, but I’ve always respected his grind

He went on to explain that his admiration for Bandana’s artistry played a significant role in shaping his own freestyle skills.

The rapper admitted that what fascinated him most about Bandana was his raw ability to freestyle effortlessly. “Bandana was the type that, when you told him to rhyme with anything, he would just go off instantly. As a rapper, that’s exactly the kind of energy I admired from day one.”

Beyond his admiration for Shatta Wale’s artistry, Sarkodie reflected more broadly on how music connects people through shared preferences rather than competition.

Looking ahead, Sarkodie hinted at exciting collaborations and upcoming projects between the two camps. He also gave Shatta Wale’s ride-hailing business a shoutout, saying: “One thing that’s for sure is that Shaxi is supporting Rapaholic in Kumasi. Big shouts to Shaxi and Shatta.”