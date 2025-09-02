'Born-again' Efia Odo sparks reactions ahead of new music release

Ghanaian musician and media personality Efia Odo has stirred buzz on social media with teasers for her upcoming single, Take Me Home.

The entertainer first hinted at the release in August through a social media post that encouraged fans to anticipate her artistic evolution. Since then, she has shared several clips of herself dancing provocatively to snippets of the track. According to her, the song draws inspiration from romance.

In one video that attracted particular attention, Efia Odo was seen getting intimate with a bald man, whom many fans speculated to be fellow artiste Mr Drew.

The promotional rollout has sparked widespread conversation online, not least because the socialite had previously taken a step back from music to focus on her faith. Take Me Home, which is set for release on 9 September, marks her first single since she publicly announced her renewed commitment to Christianity.

Her rediscovered spiritual journey had seemingly reshaped her lifestyle, with the star previously insisting she was not ready to revert to her old ways. However, the provocative teasers for the upcoming single have divided opinion, with many critics accusing her of backtracking on her convictions.

Responding to backlash on X, Efia Odo clarified her position on religion and spirituality. She wrote,

I’m not a Christian, please stop giving me that false title, thank you. I don’t know how many times I have to tell you people, but I do not belong to any religion. I and my father are one, meaning that I have aligned myself with God—meaning my true self, my higher self. Religion cannot teach you anything about spirituality

She added:

I move in the light of God within me. My higher self leads me, love guides me, and peace follows me. God, thank You for revealing Your true meaning to me. Help me to stay aligned with my higher self, to respond with love instead of fear, and to walk in Your wisdom no matter what comes my way

