Sarkodie addresses why some of his tracks disappeared from streaming platforms

In recent days, fans of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie have raised concerns after noticing that two of his albums, Jamz and No Pressure, had mysteriously disappeared from major digital streaming platforms (DSPs).
The development sparked speculation online, with some rumours suggesting that Sarkodie had sold off his catalogue. However, the rapper has moved quickly to clarify the situation, assuring fans that the albums will soon return to streaming platforms.
During an Instagram Live session on 1 September 2025, Sarkodie explained that the disappearance of the albums was linked to a technical issue during a distribution switch.
Sarkodie told fans,
So what is happening is we are doing a re-upload with a new distribution channel. We have a new partnership that we have to… but it was supposed to be very smooth, but that couldn’t happen. So now we took it down, and we have to re-upload. I think it was actually supposed to go back today, but let’s see—if not, maybe midnight or… I’m really pushing the team to get it back on. So don’t worry guys
He further clarified that the removal was part of a transition between two distribution partners, which had not gone as seamlessly as expected.
He explained,
It’s a thing that came from our side. We had to do the transition of moving it from one distribution channel to the other, but it was supposed to be very smooth. That process is very difficult, and then it went down
Despite the temporary setback, Sarkodie reassured his fans that the albums would soon be restored across all streaming platforms.