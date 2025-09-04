Ghanaian TikTok creators could soon receive direct payments

Ghanaian TikTok creators may soon begin receiving their earnings directly, following a proposal from GCB Bank PLC to act as a payment gateway for the platform. The move, if approved, could transform the financial landscape for local content creators and provide a major boost to Ghana’s growing digital economy.

The initiative is designed to eliminate middlemen and reduce hefty commissions, allowing creators to take home a larger share of their revenue from TikTok gifts and monetisation streams. Under the proposed system, GCB Bank would use its financial infrastructure to facilitate direct transfers into bank accounts, mobile money wallets, and Visa or MasterCard debit cards.

A delegation from GCB, led by Chief of Staff Abraham Ferguson, presented the proposal to the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George. The Minister welcomed the plan, describing it as “a positive step for Ghana’s creative and digital sectors.”

TikTok’s West Africa representative, Ms Tokumbo Ibrahim, confirmed that the company is reviewing the proposal. She noted that TikTok remains open to exploring “solutions that meet regulatory standards while enhancing the creator experience.”

