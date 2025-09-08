Nana Agradaa’s alleged sister blasts Ghanaians rejoicing over her fate

The alleged sister of Evangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has criticised Ghanaians who celebrated her imprisonment, insisting that the former fetish priestess-turned-preacher is coping well behind bars.

Nana Agradaa was sentenced to fifteen years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, 3 July 2025, after being convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement relating to a 2022 church service. She reportedly took money from congregants under the guise of doubling it, only to leave them empty-handed.

Following her conviction, social media erupted with mixed reactions. While some Ghanaians jubilated, arguing that she had long been accused of deceiving people, her supporters claimed she was unfairly targeted.

In a video posted on TikTok by Koforidua Flowers, a woman who identified herself as Nana Agradaa’s sister addressed her condition in prison. She maintained that contrary to public belief, the convicted preacher is not struggling.

She stated,

People observing from afar think that she’s going through a lot, but those of us who know her and her can-do spirit know that while many think she’s suffering, she is completely okay in prison

She further argued that most of Agradaa’s critics would not be able to endure her current ordeal.

She added,

Many people would not be able to handle what she’s going through, but I believe that my sister, by God’s grace, will complete her sentence and come back stronger than ever. I believe this will be a lesson to her

The TikTok video capturing her remarks has since attracted widespread attention online.

