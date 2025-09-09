Autopsy confirms leukaemia as the cause of Ghanaian TikToker Osanju’s death

The family of late Ghanaian TikTok star Elvis Frimpong, widely known as Osanju, has finally disclosed the official cause of his passing, nearly a week after his death shocked fans across the country.

According to an autopsy, the 30-year-old content creator died from leukaemia, a form of blood cancer he had reportedly battled quietly for several years.

Osanju fell critically ill at his home on 1 September 2025 and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was placed on oxygen. He was later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in an ambulance but, sadly, was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

For days, the exact cause of his death remained unclear, pending a post-mortem examination. However, in a video shared on TikTok by Sabina Safo, the family head confirmed that the autopsy results attributed his death to leukaemia.

The family head explained,

The doctor conducted the post-mortem and told us that he died from the illness he had been battling for the past few years, which is blood cancer, or leukaemia

Osanju’s uncle also recounted details of the content creator’s final moments as explained by the doctor. “The doctor told us that after taking his medicine, he was supposed to vomit some blood. But he did not, so that appeared to have affected his chances of recovery,” he added.