'What kind of hunger would make me sell my catalogue?' – Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats star Kuami Eugene has sparked debate among fans and industry watchers after making a strong statement about maintaining ownership of his music catalogue.

In a video shared by EDHUB on X, the award-winning musician firmly dismissed the idea of selling his catalogue—a move that has become increasingly popular among global artists.

Kuami Eugene stated:

I think you sell your songs when they are no longer of value to you. My songs are still banging, so what kind of hunger would make me sell my catalogue?

The “Angela” and “Wish Me Luck” hitmaker stressed that his music remains commercially vibrant, insisting that selling off his catalogue is unnecessary. His comments arrive at a time when several international acts, particularly in the West, have sold their catalogues for massive pay-outs, often citing financial stability or waning relevance. Kuami Eugene, however, positioned himself as an artist who believes in the lasting appeal of his creations and their future earning potential.

His remarks come against the backdrop of reports that some of Ghana’s leading Afrobeats and Dancehall artists have signed deals with Waka Music Limited, a company that manages and distributes catalogues to extend global reach. These partnerships are viewed as strategic moves to monetise extensive back catalogues internationally.

What Is a Music Catalogue?

A music catalogue refers to the complete body of songs, compositions, and recordings owned or controlled by an artist, songwriter, or label. It may include:

Released songs (singles, EPs, and albums)

Unreleased tracks and demos

Publishing rights (lyrics, compositions, melodies)

Master rights (the sound recordings themselves)

What Does It Mean to Lease a Music Catalogue?

Leasing a catalogue means the owner temporarily grants another entity the rights to use the music—typically for commercial purposes—in exchange for financial compensation.

