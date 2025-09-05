All You Need to Know About Giorgio Armani The 'King' Of Italian Fashion

The world of fashion is mourning the loss of Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian designer whose timeless creations transformed global style. The Armani Group confirmed his passing on Thursday, announcing that the 91-year-old icon died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

“Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones,” the Armani Group said in a statement, describing him as “a tireless driving force.”

A separate message, issued on behalf of his family and employees, expressed profound grief while vowing to continue his legacy. “Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

A Billionaire Empire

Armani was not only celebrated for his understated elegance in fashion but also for building one of the most influential empires in the industry. According to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires, his net worth was estimated at $12.1 billion at the time of his death.

His business empire extended far beyond clothing, covering accessories, perfumes, cosmetics, chocolates, flowers, sportswear, interior design, real estate, restaurants, and luxury hotels. He owned 20 restaurants worldwide and two luxury hotels, in Dubai and Milan.

Armani also ventured into sports, owning the basketball team EA7 Emporio Armani Milan, popularly known as Olimpia Milano. In 2024, his company generated revenues of €2.3 billion ($2.7 billion). His personal assets included the yacht Main, valued at €60 million, as well as homes in Milan, Saint-Tropez, Paris and Saint Moritz.

From Medicine to Milan’s Fashion Capital

Born on 11 July 1934 in Piacenza, northern Italy, Armani initially pursued medicine before serving in the army. His first encounter with fashion came when he worked as a buyer and window dresser at Milan’s famous La Rinascente department store.

In the mid-1960s, he was offered a position designing menswear by renowned Italian designer Nino Cerruti. By 1973, encouraged by his business and romantic partner Sergio Galeotti, Armani had opened his own design studio in Milan. Two years later, in 1975, at the age of 41, he launched his first eponymous collection, laying the foundation for what would become a global powerhouse.

In June 2025, Armani was notably absent from Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week — the first time in his career he missed one of his own runway shows. At the time, the company stated only that he was “recovering at home” without disclosing further details about his health.