Keche Andrew’s wife shares how she grew her gold business from GH¢7,000 to $400m

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, has inspired many with her remarkable story of turning a modest investment into a multi-million-dollar gold empire.

Speaking at a conference in Accra, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator shared her entrepreneurial journey while urging young people to embrace resilience, integrity, and hard work as the keys to success.

Joana, who is also the wife of Ghanaian musician Keche Andre, revealed that she started her gold business with just GH¢7,000. A timely encounter with international partners helped her navigate the intricacies of the gold export sector, leading to her rise as Ghana’s largest female gold exporter since 2019. Her company has since grown to generate a staggering $400 million in revenue.

Encouraging the youth, she emphasised: “In entrepreneurship, integrity and truthfulness are everything. These values not only earn you trust but also attract the favour of God.”

Beyond her business success, Joana Gyan Cudjoe is committed to tackling unemployment and improving education in Amenfi Central. She has introduced two major initiatives that focus on youth empowerment and educational infrastructure.

One of these projects was her decision to fully fund transport for 85 young people from her constituency to Sekondi-Takoradi for a Work Abroad Screening Exercise. The initiative is intended to provide successful candidates with international job opportunities, enabling them to acquire new skills while financially supporting their families.

She also launched the Schools Under Trees Project, an ambitious plan to replace makeshift classrooms in underserved communities with modern educational facilities. Partnering with a cooperative NGO, Joana stressed the importance of community involvement to ensure sustainability: “This project seeks to involve local communities in both planning and implementation to ensure sustainability and local ownership.”

She further explained: “This initiative represents a collective step forward in ensuring that every child in Amenfi Central has access to a quality education in a conducive learning environment.”