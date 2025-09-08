Kofi Adomah seen healthy and cheerful nearly a year after shooting incident

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwawani continues to make steady progress in his recovery, nearly a year after surviving a gun attack that left him with an eye injury.

On September 6, his wife, Miracle Adomah, shared a heart-warming video of the former Angel FM and Adom FM presenter enjoying a light-hearted moment with her in a vehicle. In the footage, Mrs Adomah, dressed in white, sang several gospel songs in an attempt to uplift and cheer her husband, while Kofi, clad in a blue-black polo shirt, an Adidas cap and a pair of sunglasses, looked fit and cheerful.

For months, Miracle Adomah has deliberately kept updates on her husband’s recovery away from the public eye. Before sharing the new video, she had not posted any updates or clips of them together for two months.

The media personality, who was attacked in December last year, had to be flown abroad for urgent surgery on his eyes. His gradual recovery has been a source of encouragement to many of his followers.

Earlier reports revealed that Kofi Adomah had walked unassisted for the first time since undergoing surgery. A video shared online showed him strolling through a park alongside his wife, enjoying quality time together without needing any form of support — a sign that his healing journey is almost complete.