GRA grants young creative entrepreneurs in Ghana a five-year tax holiday

Young entrepreneurs under the age of 35 working in Ghana’s creative sector are entitled to a five-year tax holiday, in line with provisions under the country’s tax laws.

Victor Yao Akogo, Chief Revenue Officer of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), disclosed the incentive during the 7th edition of the Showbiz Roundtable on Joy FM, held on 6 September 2025.

According to him, after the exemption period ends, beneficiaries will pay a reduced tax rate of 15 per cent, which drops further to 12.5 per cent if they operate outside district capitals or in rural communities.

The event, themed “GRA Vs. Creatives – Taxation and the Future of Ghana’s Creative & Digital Economy”, brought together GRA officials and key stakeholders from the creative industry to deliberate on how tax policies impact the growth of the sector.

Explaining the policy to host Kwame Dadzie, Mr Akogo said:

If you are a young entrepreneur and you are into the creative industry, and your age, respectfully, is not above 35 years, you are exempted from paying tax for five years. After that exemption period, you are also given a reduced rate of 15% to pay as your corporate tax or personal income tax

He further noted: “Even if you are located in a rural area or not in a district capital, you are asked to pay 12.5% as tax. So you pay a reduced tax rate as a young entrepreneur.”

The relief package is not limited to the creative sector but also extends to young entrepreneurs in tourism, horticulture, plant medicine and manufacturing.