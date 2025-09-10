It’s unreliable, will collapse soon – Leila Djansi predicts doom for YouTube creators

Personally, I don’t believe in the film fund. I really don’t. I think it is premature because there is no proper distribution. If you give the film fund, how are they going to make profit? People assume they can just put their films on YouTube. I’m sorry, but YouTube is going to collapse very soon. There is so much congestion on the platform, and they are constantly changing their policies. It is seriously over-saturated, and when that happens, they reduce earnings. So how much can you really make if you just upload your film on YouTube?