Ghana’s Top 6 Fashionable Entertainers Setting the Fashion Bar High

In the dazzling world of Ghanaian entertainment, where talent meets glamour and tradition dances with modernity, a select group of celebrities have emerged as undisputed fashion royalty.

These style mavens don't just entertain – they inspire, influence, and ignite fashion conversations from the bustling streets of Accra to the prestigious runways of Paris.

READ MORE: Famous Pastor claims giving money to women is no biblical

Welcome to the exclusive world of Ghana's most fashionable entertainers, where every red carpet appearance is a masterclass in sartorial excellence and every outfit tells a story of cultural pride, creative vision, and uncompromising elegance.

Here are some of Ghana’s most fashionable entertainers who continue to set trends and inspire fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana’s Most Fashionable Entertainers

1.Jackie Appiah

When fashion experts speak of timeless elegance in Ghana's entertainment industry, one name consistently rises above the rest: Jackie Appiah. This Nollywood and Ghallywood superstar has transformed from a talented actress into a veritable fashion phenomenon whose influence extends far beyond the silver screen.

Jackie's fashion philosophy centers on sophisticated minimalism with strategic bursts of dramatic flair. Whether she's gliding down a red carpet in a custom-made evening gown or stepping out for a casual lunch in expertly tailored pieces, Jackie understands that true style isn't about following trends – it's about creating them. Her wardrobe is a carefully curated collection of pieces that speak to her personality: confident, refined, and unapologetically luxurious.

ADVERTISEMENT

What sets Jackie apart in Ghana's fashion landscape is her ability to seamlessly blend African heritage with international haute couture. She's equally stunning in a traditional kente-inspired ball gown by a local designer as she is in a sleek Valentino creation. Her Instagram feed reads like a fashion magazine, each post a carefully orchestrated display of how to wear confidence with every outfit.

Her signature looks include flowing maxi dresses that emphasize her statuesque figure, power blazers that command respect in business settings, and show-stopping evening wear that literally stops traffic. Jackie's influence on Ghanaian fashion is immeasurable – when she wears something, it sells out. When she endorses a designer, their career trajectory changes overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

2.Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere's fashion sense exudes sophistication and elegance. Whether she's presenting the news or attending an event, Serwaa knows how to rock outfits that perfectly complement her figure. This media personality has revolutionized what it means to be a fashionable news anchor in Ghana, proving that professionalism and high fashion can coexist beautifully.

ADVERTISEMENT

Serwaa's approach to fashion is refreshingly modern yet deeply respectful of traditional values. On television, she opts for carefully tailored blazers, statement jewelry pieces that catch the studio lights perfectly, and colors that pop on screen without being distracting. Off-duty, she transforms into a style chameleon, equally comfortable in streetwear-inspired looks as she is in glamorous evening attire.

Her fashion choices have sparked countless conversations about appropriate workplace attire for women in media, and she's successfully challenged outdated notions while maintaining her credibility as a serious journalist. Serwaa has proven that looking impeccable and being taken seriously are not mutually exclusive concepts.

3.Nana Ama McBrown

ADVERTISEMENT

Television host and actress Nana Ama McBrown represents the perfect fusion of accessibility and aspiration in Ghanaian fashion. Her style evolution over the years has been nothing short of spectacular, transforming from promising actress to one of Ghana's most influential style icons.

McBrown's fashion sense is characterized by its versatility and cultural authenticity. She's equally stunning in traditional Ghanaian attire – think elaborate kente designs, beautifully draped northen smocks, and intricate beadwork – as she is in contemporary international fashion. Her ability to switch between looks while maintaining her authentic personality has made her a fashion inspiration for women across all age groups and social classes.

READ MORE: 6 Most Expensive Weddings Ever Seen in Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes McBrown particularly influential is her relatability. While she can afford luxury fashion, she also champions accessible style, often mixing high-end pieces with more affordable finds. Her fashion choices reflect the reality of many Ghanaian women who want to look fabulous without breaking the bank.

4.Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie has undergone one of the most impressive style transformations in Ghanaian entertainment history. From his early days in oversized jerseys and baggy jeans, he's evolved into a sophisticated fashion connoisseur whose wardrobe would make international fashion editors take notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Sarkodie is a master of contemporary menswear, favoring well-tailored suits, designer sneakers, luxury streetwear, and carefully curated accessories. His fashion choices reflect his journey from underground rapper to international music sensation, with each outfit telling the story of his growth as both an artist and a style icon.

His influence on young Ghanaian men cannot be overstated. Sarkodie has shown that hip-hop culture and high fashion can coexist, inspiring a generation of men to take their appearance seriously while staying true to their cultural roots. His collaboration with various fashion brands has also helped elevate the profile of African designers on the global stage.

READ MORE: Ghanaian TikTok star Osanju reported dead after leukaemia battle

ADVERTISEMENT

5.Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy brings a unique energy to Ghana's fashion scene, blending dancehall culture with African pride and contemporary style sensibilities. His fashion choices are bold, colorful, and unapologetically expressive, reflecting both his Jamaican musical influences and his deep Ghana roots.

What makes Stonebwoy's style particularly compelling is his fearless approach to fashion experimentation. He's not afraid to wear bright colors, bold patterns, or unconventional combinations. His wardrobe includes everything from custom-made African print suits to high-end streetwear, leather jackets adorned with cultural symbols, and accessories that make statements about his identity and values.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stonebwoy's fashion influence extends beyond clothing to lifestyle and attitude. He's shown that fashion can be a form of cultural expression and political statement, using his platform to promote African designers and advocate for cultural pride through style choices.

6.Elikem Kumordzie

Elikem Kumordzie rose to prominence after appearing on Big Brother Africa, and his fashion line has since been a go-to choice among celebs and fashion enthusiasts. His tall, athletic body, elegant appearance, and entrepreneurial success have made him one of Ghana's most attractive male models.

Elikem represents the perfect intersection of fashion creation and fashion consumption. As both a designer and a style icon, he understands fashion from both sides of the equation, giving him unique insights into what works and what doesn't.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Delay shares how being sacked from Multimedia led to her success

His personal style is characterized by clean lines, impeccable fit, and attention to detail that comes from his professional background in fashion. Whether he's wearing his own designs or pieces from other creators, Elikem's looks are always polished, sophisticated, and effortlessly cool.

Ghana's entertainment industry continues to produce new talents who are making their mark on the fashion scene. More and more celebrities in Ghana have incorporated street fashion into their catalog in recent times, showing how the landscape continues to evolve and embrace diverse style influences.

These emerging entertainers are bringing fresh perspectives to Ghanaian fashion, incorporating global trends while maintaining cultural authenticity. They're particularly influential on social media platforms, where their fashion choices reach younger audiences and inspire new fashion movements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media has completely transformed how Ghanaian entertainers approach fashion. Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms have become virtual runways where celebrities showcase their style choices to millions of followers. This digital revolution has democratized fashion influence, allowing entertainers to build fashion brands independent of traditional media coverage.

The most successful fashionable entertainers understand that social media requires a different approach to style. Outfits need to be camera-ready, colors need to pop on screen, and each look needs to tell a story that resonates in a single image or short video.

Ghana's most fashionable entertainers don't achieve their style status in isolation. Behind every stunning red carpet look is a team of talented professionals including fashion designers, stylists, makeup artists, and photographers. These collaborations have created a thriving fashion ecosystem in Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many entertainers have become patrons of local designers, using their platforms to showcase Ghanaian fashion talent to international audiences. This symbiotic relationship has elevated both the celebrities and the designers, creating opportunities for international recognition and business growth.