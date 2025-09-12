Famous Pastor claims giving money to women is no biblical

Nigerian pastor and relationship coach Kingsley Okonkwo has sparked widespread debate after declaring that the Bible does not instruct men to cater for women’s needs.

In a sermon shared widely online, Pastor Okonkwo challenged the long-held belief that men are solely responsible for providing financial support in relationships. He questioned female members of his congregation about how they managed before marriage, stressing that financial dependency on men is more cultural than scriptural.

“That idea is cultural, it is not biblical. The Bible says, he who does not work should not eat,” Okonkwo stated.

The pastor went on to argue that daughters should be well educated, empowered, and financially secure rather than relying on men for survival. “Before you married, how were you surviving? All this is poor people’s talk. Parents who raise their daughters well will send them to the best schools and ensure they have good jobs. They will not leave them at the mercy of the boys,” he said.

He criticised parents who neglect their responsibilities, thereby pushing their daughters into relationships for financial gain. “Imagine being a father and your daughter is asking for money before she goes on a date. How would you feel as a father?” he asked.

Okonkwo further urged women to avoid overburdening their partners with demands, especially young men still finding their footing. “What your father cannot do, you want to put the weight on a young man who has only just started life,” he added.

We has compiled some reactions below:

@dej66881970 stated: "Everything in this life would have been simple if people stopped being too strategic with everything, there would be no need to make all thesto maketo make statements. If you love your partner truly, you will want to take care of them; it goes both ways." @Toxan1Q stated: "The Bible says the man is the head of the house, what is the function of the head?. I'm not saying women shouldn't make their own money, but statements like this are simply unnecessary. The pastor should focus on salvation. Family is not something outsiders should interfere."

@_optysam stated: "Here is the twist; It is a poor people talk that your woman should survive on her own. If you can't take care of her, why marry her?."people's. @Gift_goldheart stated: "If your "cultural idea" mandates a woman take care of the home and/or make food for you; it should also mandate you to take care of her. How were you eating and surviving before you got married?."

@Gavincithegreat stated: "Is there any part of the bible that says a husband should take care of the wife. Since the Bible says husbands should love their wives."