LilWin sues TV station for GH¢1 million over unauthorised movie broadcast

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has initiated legal proceedings against local broadcaster Abrempong TV for allegedly airing his film A Country Called Ghana without authorisation.

In a statement issued through his lawyer, Enoch Sebastian Owusu, and shared on Instagram on 10 September 2025, the actor accused the media house of copyright infringement and demanded substantial compensation.

The statement read,

We have the instructions from our client to demand from you, as we hereby do, the following: that you pay an amount of one million Ghana cedis (GH¢1,000,000.00) as compensation for the unauthorised use, broadcast, and infringement of our client’s copyright in the film,

LilWin is also requesting that Abrempong TV halt all broadcasts of the movie and refrain from airing any of his productions without proper consent.

That you cease any further broadcast of the subject movie or any of our client’s productions without its consent,

The letter added,

The statement further warned that failure to comply with the demands within 14 days would result in legal action.

“Should you fail to comply with the above request within 14 days, we will give our client’s firm instruction to institute legal proceedings against you without further recourse,” the letter concluded.