Delay shares how being sacked from Multimedia led to her success

Ghanaian media powerhouse Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has once again captured the admiration of many as she opened up about a defining moment in her career that turned a setback into a stepping stone for success.

The entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Delay Foods shared one of the most difficult yet transformative experiences of her journey as a leading female television personality in Ghana.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on The Delay Show with fellow broadcaster Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, widely known as Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Delay recounted how she was abruptly dismissed from the Multimedia Group years ago without any clear explanation.

Stop putting others ahead of yourself – Delay advises fans

ADVERTISEMENT

She reflected:

READ MORE: Ghanaian TikTok star Osanju reported dead after leukaemia battle

I always wanted to work there, but my destiny was not there. One morning, Nuamah called me and asked me never to step foot there again. At that time, I didn’t understand it. I didn’t know why they were sacking me when I hadn’t done anything untoward. But if I hadn’t left, I wouldn’t have been here. Sometimes, God redirects our path, but because we’re humans, we don’t see it. So, I’m grateful for the dismissal.

According to Delay, what initially felt like a devastating blow ultimately propelled her towards building her own brand and establishing herself as one of Ghana’s most influential media figures.

ADVERTISEMENT