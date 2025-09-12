Hilda Baci begins ‘GWR’ attempt for largest pot of jollof rice

Renowned Nigerian chef and Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci has launched a bold new culinary challenge to set the record for the world’s largest pot of jollof rice.

The event, which began on Friday in Lagos, has attracted widespread attention, drawing food lovers, fans, and supporters eager to witness the historic feat. Guinness World Records officials are on-site to supervise proceedings and ensure that every aspect of the attempt complies with official guidelines.

The challenge centres on preparing one monumental pot of jollof rice. According to Baci, her plan is to cook with around 250 bags of rice in order to create the largest jollof dish ever recorded.

Baci, who shot to international prominence in 2023 after achieving the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, expressed enthusiasm about this latest endeavour. She explained that while the goal is to secure another title, the deeper purpose is to celebrate and elevate Nigerian cuisine on the global stage.

Organisers revealed that the project has been made possible with the support of professional chefs, volunteers, and technical teams, who are working to ensure safety, efficiency, and proper documentation. The ingredients—comprising hundreds of kilogrammes of rice, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and spices—were sourced from local farmers and suppliers.

The atmosphere in Lagos has been described as festive, with music, cultural showcases, and food-tasting sessions accompanying the cooking. If successful, Baci will once again etch her name into Guinness World Records history.

