Husband of Nana Agradaa reveals she is ‘suffering’ in prison after 15-year sentence

Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, has broken his silence on his wife’s condition in prison, revealing that she is struggling behind bars.

The founder of Heaven Way Champion’s International Ministry was sentenced to fifteen years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on 3 July 2025. She was convicted on two counts of fraud and one count of charlatanic advertisement, linked to a 2022 church service during which she allegedly took money from congregants with the promise of doubling it.

Since her imprisonment, her husband—who has taken over the running of the church—has been sharing occasional updates on her wellbeing with both the congregation and the general public.

In a video shared on the TikTok page Lyn Blogs, Angel Asiamah disclosed details of Nana Agradaa’s situation in Nsawam Prison. Speaking to the Heaven Way Champion’s congregation on Sunday, 14 September, he recounted a recent visit to his wife.

He said,

When I visited her, we spoke about the work of God and the visions God has given her. We talked about the church and our home, and she gave me a memory verse when I was returning—1 Peter 4:12–13. She said give this to the church, my family, and my loved ones

Asiamah explained that although his wife was enduring hardship, her message to the congregation was one of faith and resilience.

He added,

She said don’t allow her current suffering to lead you astray from God. As we speak, she is in a real predicament. She has no peace, and I, as her husband, also do not have peace. We are facing a very precarious situation, but she said do not allow it to discourage you

