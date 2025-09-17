Tiwa Savage opens up about how relationship with fellow celebrity drained her emotionally

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Tiwa Savage has opened up about a past relationship with a fellow public figure, describing the experience as emotionally draining and deeply disrespectful.

Speaking on the popular Joe Budden Podcast, Savage revealed that her former partner discouraged her from making their relationship public and even suggested engaging with other people to avoid raising suspicions.

Tiwa Savage.

Savage recounted,

It’s the disrespect. I’m a public figure, and he is as well. He did this thing where he was like, I don’t want us to go public; I don’t want people to know. So, when we go out, I might be talking to other people, but I’m just doing it so people don’t suspect

Despite this, she said she often found herself at events with him, where he would openly mingle with other women, even touching and kissing them. She added,

We might be at the same event, and he would be with other people, talking and touching people, and then he looks over at me and is like... I’m just doing it so..

Tiwa Savage at the Coronation concert [Gettyimages]

The singer explained that she felt silenced, unable to confront him despite the behaviour happening in plain sight. “I couldn’t say anything. And it was happening right in front of me,” Savage confessed.

Addressing her stance on infidelity, Savage said her breaking point was not necessarily cheating but the level of disrespect shown in the relationship. “I’ve experienced infidelity and forgiveness in the past. But for me, it’s not about the cheating—it’s the disrespect that I cannot tolerate,” she stressed.

Her revelations have sparked intense conversations online, with many fans speculating about the identity of the unnamed celebrity. Although Savage did not mention any names, social media users have speculated that it could be fellow artist Wizkid, with whom she has long been rumoured to have had a relationship.