Mr Eazi reveals what it’s like to marry a billionaire’s daughter

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has spoken candidly about his marriage to Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola.

In an interview on the 90sBaby Show, the artist revealed that Temi had seen him as her future husband from the very beginning of their relationship.

He said,

One thing she always says is that from the first day, she knew I was her man. We met in 2017. At the time, I was hot, everyone was singing my songs, but I didn’t really have money in my bank account. I wasn’t where I am now

Mr Eazi explained that although he was already gaining recognition in the music industry when they met, he had not yet achieved financial stability or built the business empire he has today. He stressed that Temi’s decision to be with him was not influenced by wealth.

He clarified,

If she was meeting me where I am now, I have my own venture capital company where I invest. I’ve invested in over ten businesses across the world, from Latin America to Africa. My label is now worth a couple of million dollars. But this was her meeting me before all that

The singer went on to reflect on power, money and humility. Referring to a Ghanaian proverb, he noted that true wealth rarely needs to be displayed.

One thing I’ve noticed is that many people with real power don’t show it. There’s a Ghanaian saying that goes, ‘Sika mpe dede,’ which means money doesn’t like noise. A lot of true wealth, especially old money, doesn’t make noise