Sarkodie is not God; I will never beg for his forgiveness -One corner hitmaker, Patapaa

It seems the long-standing rift between musician Patapaa and rapper Sarkodie is far from resolved, as the One Corner hitmaker has once again taken aim at Sarkodie in a recent interview.
The disagreement dates back to 2018 when Sarkodie delivered what Patapaa considered a disrespectful jab in his verse on Ypee’s track Me Yɛ Guy. In the verse, Sarkodie rapped: “Had it not been for God blessing me with money, Patapaa would have performed at my burial service.”
Patapaa interpreted the line as a personal attack, sparking a public fallout that has lingered for years.
In excerpts of an interview with Nana Romeo, shared on X on 18 September 2025, Patapaa described Sarkodie as an ordinary human being with no control over his destiny. He stressed that he owes no apology to the award-winning rapper.
Patapaa asserted,
No one should tell me to apologise to Sarkodie because he is not God. He is the one who spoke against me, so why should I apologise to him? No one on earth can tell me to apologise to Sarkodie, and I will listen
He further explained that his success came through divine favour, not because of any individual’s support, and certainly not Sarkodie’s. “Sarkodie didn’t make me a star; it is God who made me who I am today,” he insisted.
Patapaa, who described himself as coming from a royal family, added: “I hate nonsense. When you speak against me, I won’t let it go.”
The singer also claimed that some media figures had been sidelining his music due to his feud with Sarkodie.