10 Shortest Celebrity Marriages of All Time

Celebrity marriages, often celebrated with extravagant ceremonies and iconic gowns, are far from immune to the challenges of sustaining lasting love. The evidence is clear when we consider some of the shortest unions, marriages that ignited quickly but ended just as fast, leaving fans questioning what went wrong.

While long-lasting celebrity relationships give us hope, the pressures of fame often test even the strongest couples. Some whirlwind romances collapse within months, days, or even mere hours after vows are exchanged. These stories remind us that even in a world filled with glamour, fame and wealth, the pursuit of enduring love remains one of life’s greatest challenges.

Here is a list of some of the shortest celebrity marriages, arranged alphabetically.

1.Afia Schwarzenegger & Lawrence Abrokwa — Almost 1 Year

In October 2016, Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger married Lawrence Abrokwa in South Africa. However, before their first anniversary, the marriage crumbled. Abrokwa caught her in bed with another man and leaked the footage online, effectively ending the union. Their divorce was finalised in 2020.

2.Britney Spears & Jason Alexander — 55 Hours

On 3 January 2004, pop princess Britney Spears wed her childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas’s A Little White Wedding Chapel. Both dressed casually in jeans — Britney in a trucker hat — they impulsively said “I do.”

Just 55 hours later, the marriage was annulled after Spears’s team intervened, arguing she “lacked understanding of her actions to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage.” Spears later admitted it was simply “me being silly, being rebellious.”

3.Cris Judd & Jennifer Lopez — 218 Days

Following her high-profile romance with Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with her former backup dancer Cris Judd in September 2001 after a whirlwind one-month engagement.

The pair separated amicably in the summer of 2002 — barely 218 days after their wedding — marking another short-lived chapter in Lopez’s love life.

4.Funke Akindele & Kehinde Oloyede — 14 Months

In 2012, Nollywood actress Funke Akindele married Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede. Their marriage, however, ended just 14 months later. Akindele later attributed the split to “irreconcilable differences.”

5.Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries — 72 Days

Kim Kardashian’s 2011 wedding to NBA player Kris Humphries was broadcast globally as Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event. The lavish ceremony captivated millions.

Yet, only 72 days later, Kardashian filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Humphries defended their marriage years later, writing: “The one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake… our actual relationship was 100 per cent real.”

6.Kyeiwaa (Rose Mensah) & Daniel Osei — 4 Days

In 2015, Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa, born Rose Mensah, married Daniel Osei, only to discover days later that he already had a wife. Within four days, she divorced him.

Kyeiwaa later relocated to the United States and has since remarried in a much-celebrated ceremony to Michael Kissi Asare.

Kyeiwaa and Akwasi Bronya

7.Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth — Around 240 Days

After meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth endured an on-and-off relationship for nearly a decade. They finally tied the knot on 23 December 2018 in a private ceremony at their Tennessee home.

Just eight months later, in August 2019, they announced their separation. Hemsworth wrote on Instagram: “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward… Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

8.Ojani Noa & Jennifer Lopez — 313 Days

In February 1997, Jennifer Lopez married Cuban waiter-turned-restaurateur Ojani Noa, who proposed with a $100,000 diamond ring. However, the couple separated by January 1998, just shy of their first anniversary.

The split did not end their disputes. For over a decade, Noa repeatedly returned to court and the tabloids, threatening to release private honeymoon videos and publicly criticising Lopez.

9.Stella Damasus & Emeka Nzeribe — 7 Months

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus married Emeka Nzeribe in 2007, three years after the tragic death of her first husband, Jaiye Aboderin. Unfortunately, the marriage lasted only seven months before the couple agreed to a mutual divorce.

10.Tracey Edmonds & Eddie Murphy — 14 Days

On New Year’s Day 2008, Tracey Edmonds and Eddie Murphy held a romantic wedding on a private island in French Polynesia. However, since they had not obtained a U.S. marriage licence, the event was deemed a “symbolic ceremony.”

Two weeks later, they ended the relationship, cancelling plans for a legal wedding in the United States.