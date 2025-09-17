Lil Win disappointed in NFA for holding film dialogue in English only

Kumawood actor and producer Lil Win has voiced his displeasure with the National Film Authority (NFA) over its decision to hold the recent National Film Dialogue exclusively in English.

According to him, the move alienated many Kumawood stakeholders who are more comfortable expressing themselves in Twi. Lil Win, who attended the event, questioned why the organisers did not make room for sessions in Ghana’s most widely spoken local language.

He lamented,

Everyone here is speaking English; meanwhile, there are veteran filmmakers present who cannot speak English, so they cannot contribute. There should be two sessions — Twi and English. With that, everyone can contribute. If such things are not done, we will continue to have such events without progress. Many people will take their ideas home because they cannot contribute,

His comments quickly ignited a storm of reactions online, with some social media users describing his remarks as unnecessary.

An X user with the handle @MastaPee acknowledged his concern but argued that the suggestion would disadvantage non-Twi speakers. “So, what of those there who don’t understand Twi too? If they speak Twi, how will they also understand? Filmmaking is not a Twi industry, it’s a global industry, so a global language is what will help bridge the international market gap,” the user wrote.

Another netizen added: "These Kumawood actors some thinks they own the industry, so everything should be in their dialect. English is Ghana's official language, so if u don't understand, go and learnt it so u can understand or speak it, masa de country no bi your own."

A netizen who also criticised the Kumawood actor, quizzed if he was prevented from speaking his local dialect during the dialogue. "Who restricted you from speaking your dialect at the dialogue?"