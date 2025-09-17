Cardi B confirms pregnancy with fourth child, expecting baby with NFL star Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has officially revealed that she is expecting her fourth child.

The Bronx-born rapper made the announcement during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, 17th September, while promoting her new album Am I The Drama, which is set for release on Friday, 19th September.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs,” she disclosed, confirming that the father is the New England Patriots wide receiver. Cardi added that her baby is due in February 2026, just ahead of the launch of her Little Miss Drama tour.

I’ve been putting in all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby,”

Speculation about her pregnancy began earlier in the summer, particularly during her civil assault trial — which she won — when fans noticed her choice of wardrobe and what appeared to be a baby bump. At the time, one journalist’s “disrespectful” question about a possible pregnancy led Cardi to throw a pen in their direction. Hours later, she clarified that she had been wearing stomach padding to give the impression of a bump. With her due date now confirmed, she was indeed pregnant during the trial, though not as far along as many assumed.

Cardi B already shares three children with her estranged husband, rapper Offset: daughter Kulture, 7, son Wave, 3, and her youngest daughter Blossom, who turned one last week. In a touching birthday message to Blossom, she wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my sweet no shirt shawty baby Blossom!! You are such a light in this house. You were so tiny to me when you was born, now you my chunky momma… I love your sweet little face! When you cave your little head in my chest it automatically lights me up!! I love my little Blossom Belle.”

Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs is also a father to his eight-year-old daughter Nova, born in October 2016.