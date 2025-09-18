Wode Maya reacts as government grants diplomatic passports to him and 4 others

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber and vlogger Wode Maya has expressed excitement and gratitude after being honoured with a diplomatic passport by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a post shared on social media and sighted by Ameyaw Debrah Media, the celebrated content creator described the recognition as a dream come true, admitting that he never imagined such an achievement on his journey of showcasing Ghana and Africa to the world.

He wrote,

We’ve been on this incredible journey showcasing Ghana and the African continent to the world, and never in my wildest dreams did I think a proud village boy like me would be holding a Diplomatic Passport. I’m truly humbled and deeply grateful to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana

With a playful touch, Wode Maya also teased his followers about his new status. “From today, don’t just call me Maya — call me His Excellency. If you see me at the airport, please — no more ‘bro, bro’… it’s now ‘Your Excellency, Maya’,” he added, followed by laughter emojis.

Wode Maya was among five distinguished Ghanaians — including Dentaa Amoateng, Rocky Dawuni, Anita Erskine, and Ibrahim Mahama — who were officially announced as recipients of diplomatic passports during the media launch of the 2025 Diaspora Summit in Accra.

The initiative recognises their significant efforts in promoting Ghana and Africa on the global stage and appoints them as ambassadors for the upcoming summit, scheduled for 19 and 20 December.