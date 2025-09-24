YOLO Star Drogba makes public appeal for financial support after alleged church healing

Young Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known for his role as Drogba in the hit TV series YOLO, has made a heartfelt appeal to Ghanaians for financial assistance as he continues his battle with a debilitating illness.

In recent years, the actor has been living with a demyelinating disease, a serious medical condition that damages the nerves in the brain, eyes, and spinal cord. The illness, which has no cure but can only be managed, can lead to loss of vision, immobility, and other life-altering complications. It has already affected Peasah’s ability to walk unaided.

READ MORE: Sarkodie reveals biggest challenge ahead of Rapperholic Concert in Kumasi

Dr Bawumia and John Peasah aka Drogba of YOLO fame

Earlier, Peasah and his sister launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $280,000 to support his medical treatment as his health continued to decline. Among those who offered support was former Vice-President and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited the actor at his residence and made a donation.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, 23 September 2025, Peasah once again reached out to the public, this time through his official Instagram page, to request further assistance. He shared details of his bank and Mobile Money accounts to encourage donations and, in the post’s caption, urged Ghanaians to help connect him with philanthropic individuals and organisations.

He wrote: “After being misrepresented online by a blogger for almost a year, I’ve remained silent. However, I can no longer stay quiet. I’m reaching out for support and kindly request your help in connecting me with philanthropic individuals or organisations that can assist me during this challenging time. Thank you.”

I'll be on oxygen for now - YOLO's Drogba shares update on health struggle

ADVERTISEMENT

His latest public appeal follows days after he dismissed reports that he had been healed during Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah’s Friday Night Miracle Service on 30 August 2024.

In an interview with DJ Slim, Peasah clarified that the claims were inaccurate. “Although I felt slightly better after the service, my condition did not disappear immediately,” he explained. He further disclosed that donations to his $280,000 fundraiser had stalled because of the misleading reports.

Peasah also opened up about the toll the illness has taken on his personal life and acting career, stressing that he remains far from recovery and is in urgent need of support.