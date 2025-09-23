Owusu Bempah reveals what Otumfuo told him about President Mahama (video)

Otumfuo said, ‘My grandson, I have heard of your name, but you don’t come to see me.’ The person who led us in then told him that his son, John Dramani Mahama, is a close friend of mine. Otumfuo responded that he was aware, and he went on to say many good things about John Mahama. He testified to Mahama’s humility and ended by saying he is always impressed with the President’s humbleness. He then asked me to greet him when I go to Accra