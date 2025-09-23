Owusu Bempah reveals what Otumfuo told him about President Mahama (video)

The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has shared details of a private conversation he had with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, concerning President John Dramani Mahama.
According to the preacher, he paid a courtesy visit to the Asantehene on 21st September 2025, to commiserate with him following the passing of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III. He was accompanied by Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, Founder and Leader of the Reign House Chapel International.
Speaking to his congregation the following day, 22nd September 2025, Rev Owusu-Bempah revealed that Otumfuo spoke warmly of John Mahama, describing him as a leader admired for his humility.
Owusu-Bempah recounted,
Otumfuo said, ‘My grandson, I have heard of your name, but you don’t come to see me.’ The person who led us in then told him that his son, John Dramani Mahama, is a close friend of mine. Otumfuo responded that he was aware, and he went on to say many good things about John Mahama. He testified to Mahama’s humility and ended by saying he is always impressed with the President’s humbleness. He then asked me to greet him when I go to Accra
The prophet further stressed that the Asantehene’s words highlighted the importance of humility in leadership, a value he himself consistently advocates.
Rev Owusu-Bempah added,
This is from Otumfuo himself, who said so many good things about President Mahama. It shows that humility is good and it is a quality worth emulating,