McBrown should’ve been included on diplomatic passport list - Nana Aba Anamoah

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has argued that actress and television host Nana Ama McBrown deserves to be included among the public figures who have been granted diplomatic passports by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government has recently been applauded for its decision to issue diplomatic passports to selected celebrities who, through their platforms, project Ghana positively to international audiences.

In a viral video, Nana Aba explained that the Onua Showtime host has had a significant impact both locally and abroad. The founder of the Women of Valour initiative highlighted McBrown’s ability to influence lives and her commitment to promoting Ghanaian culture through the use of local languages in media.

Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba said,

My pick would have been Nana Ama McBrown easily because Nana Ama wields a certain power in the diaspora. For Ghanaians abroad, she is loved across the world in the Ghanaian communities, and you cannot underestimate her impact. So I think there should have been a representation from that sector, the local language speakers. So it does not look like only those who speak English…There should be local language representation, like Wiyaala, so it does not look too elitist

Her comments have sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Atoeya_sage stated: “Honestly, Wiyala has been looked down way too much in Ghana… She’s a promoter of Ghanaian culture abroad but she hasn’t got that applause yet.”

user3102388598926 quipped: “The host is not happy 😂😂😂😂.”

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown

RasBuju246 argued: “Masa she doesn’t travel a lot compared to those who deserve it and she doesn’t promote Ghana abroad, but Wiyaala merits it. Nana Ama is a legend but not on the international market. Someone like Wode Maya sells Ghana more than Nana Ama. Wiyala, Chef Abbys and Fuse ODG are doing an incredible job better than Nana Ama when it comes to international showcasing. Nana Aba came with her own agenda 😂😂😂.”

