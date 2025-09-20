Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15–19 September)

Ghana’s entertainment industry never stands still, every week brings new revelations, controversies, and moments that dominate conversations nationwide.

Your Weekly Pulse captures the highlights you may have missed, from emotional confessions to bold criticism and celebratory milestones. Here are the top five stories making headlines this week:

1. Nana Agradaa’s husband reveals her ordeal in prison

The husband of Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has revealed that she is struggling behind bars after receiving a 15-year prison sentence. According to him, life in prison has taken a heavy toll on her, sparking mixed reactions from the public about her past controversies and current fate.

2. Diplomatic Passports awarded to Wode Maya, Anita Erskine and others

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially granted diplomatic passports to five notable Ghanaians, including popular YouTuber Wode Maya and celebrated media personality Anita Erskine. The recognition was described as a reward for their contributions in projecting Ghana positively on the global stage.

3. Lil Win slams NFA for holding film dialogue in English only

Comic actor and filmmaker Lil Win expressed disappointment at the National Film Authority (NFA) for hosting a recent film dialogue exclusively in English. He argued that sidelining local languages at such events alienates many stakeholders in the Ghanaian film industry and undermines cultural identity.

4. Wode Maya reacts to his New Diplomatic status

Following the announcement of his diplomatic passport, Wode Maya shared his gratitude in a heartfelt reaction. The content creator described the recognition as both an honour and a responsibility, vowing to continue promoting Ghana’s image to the world.

5. Patapaa refuses to apologise to Sarkodie

The long-standing feud between Patapaa and Sarkodie resurfaced this week after the One Corner hitmaker launched another attack on the rapper. Patapaa insisted he would “never apologise to Sarkodie because he is not God”, adding that his rise to fame was purely divine and not dependent on any individual.

This week’s stories carried a blend of grief, recognition, cultural debate, rivalry, and resilience, once again proving that Ghana’s entertainment scene is as vibrant and unpredictable as ever.