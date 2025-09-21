Shatta Wale appeals to Ibrahim Mahama for his private jet ahead of his birthday

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has publicly appealed to business magnate Ibrahim Mahama to support him in celebrating his birthday this year.

The Ayoo hitmaker, who turns 41 on 17 October 2025, made the request during a recent live TikTok session. Shatta Wale expressed deep admiration for the Engineers and Planners founder, describing him as one of Ghana’s most influential and wealthiest personalities.

Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, is among the few Ghanaians who own a private jet. His Bombardier 604 luxury aircraft, named Dzata, first drew public attention in 2014 when the New York Times reported that it had been flagged by US authorities for a flight to Iran.

Shatta Wale has long expressed admiration for Ibrahim Mahama and his brother. In a 2024 interview with Kessben Radio, he praised the Mahama brothers for what he described as their “deep love and empathy for the streets.”

Looking ahead to his birthday, the Minamino Sin hitmaker affectionately referred to Ibrahim Mahama as his uncle, appealing to his philanthropic spirit: “Hon Ibrahim Mahama, next month is my birthday. I want your private jet. I want to drive it myself.” He added that he intends to celebrate his 41st in grand style.

The musician’s unusual request sparked lively conversations online.

@eCLEF8 commented: “Why he no go buy the jet instead? Abi he claim he’s the richest artiste in the country. He should just buy since money be like water! Now you’re begging 😂😂😂.”

@Moonavor_gh argued: “Most American celebrities sell their private jets and rent when needed. It costs a lot to maintain, pay taxes and hire pilots. So it’s best to rent than buy.”

@Spreadtruth77 expressed disapproval: “If this is fulfilled I go vex pass! Something used by the presidency? Are you serious at all?”