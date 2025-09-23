'Agradaa has never been my wife, her jail term is normal' – Akrobeto

Veteran Ghanaian actor and television presenter, Akwasi Boadi, widely known as Akrobeto, has shared his thoughts on the conviction of controversial former fetish priestess turned evangelist, Patricia Asiedua, popularly called Nana Agradaa.

In an interview with GhanaWeekend, Akrobeto was asked about Agradaa’s recent 15-year custodial sentence for fraud and money-doubling schemes. The actor made it clear that the matter was beyond his control.

He remarked,

As for her 15-year jail sentence, whatever I say will not change the situation. It is between her and the government. If she is released, fine. If not, she is not the only person who has been jailed before; it is normal

Addressing long-standing speculation about his alleged marital ties with Agradaa, Akrobeto firmly denied the claims, stressing that it had only been a publicity stunt for a film.

He clarified,

I never had anything to do with Agradaa; she has never been my wife. Anything you saw was just publicity for a movie

Akrobeto

The actor’s response follows years of rumours and media chatter suggesting a romantic link between himself and Agradaa, which often surfaced on entertainment platforms.

Nana Agradaa, who rose to notoriety as a fetish priestess before publicly renouncing her shrine to embrace Christianity, was convicted in 2025 after being found guilty of defrauding members of the public through money-doubling scams. Victims accused her of luring them with promises of multiplying their money through spiritual rituals, only to lose their funds.

