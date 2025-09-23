Celebrity Breakups Of 2025: All The Couples Who Split This Year

The year 2025 has already witnessed a wave of high-profile celebrity separations, with announcements piling up in just the first three quarters. While it may prove difficult to surpass the dramatic number of A-list splits in 2024, which saw the end of couples such as Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the current year is shaping up to be just as eventful.

Below is a round-up of notable breakups that have captured attention in 2025 so far.

1.Akon and Tomeka Thiam

Akon and his wife Tomeka Thiam have gone their separate ways after 28 years of marriage. Thiam filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The couple, who married on 15th September 1996, share a 17-year-old child.

Although Akon has often referred to other women as his “wives” due to his polygamous lifestyle, Thiam was the only one legally recognised.

2.Post Malone and Christy Lee

Post Malone has reportedly split from fashion stylist Christy Lee less than a year after they were first linked in January 2025. TMZ confirmed on 30th June that the couple ended their relationship a little under a month earlier.

Malone had previously been engaged to Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, with whom he shares a three-year-old daughter. Park is currently seeking primary physical custody of their child.

3.Quinta Brunson and Kevin Anik

Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson filed for divorce from husband Kevin Anik on 20th March 2025, ending nearly four years of marriage.

Court filings cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Reports suggest that the estranged couple has a post-nuptial agreement in place, which Brunson has requested the courts to uphold. They do not have children together.

4.Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Rapper Kanye West and Yeezy architect Bianca Censori separated in February 2025, after two years of marriage.

According to The Post, a source revealed that Censori “had enough” following West’s string of antisemitic outbursts and his decision to promote swastika T-shirts on his Yeezy website during the 2025 Super Bowl.

“The swastika shirt was the last straw. She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that,” the insider said, adding that West insisted “he has dominion over her” and would continue selling the shirts.

Their marriage, which began in December 2022, had already faced speculation in late 2024 when rumours of a split surfaced. Despite reconciling at the time, West’s behaviour at the 2025 Grammys and subsequent inflammatory remarks on X, where he proclaimed admiration for Adolf Hitler, reportedly ended things for good.

Reports suggest that under a post-marital agreement, Censori will receive $5 million and be allowed to remain at West’s $35 million Los Angeles home.

5.Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

Actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin are also said to have ended their relationship. Sources told People.com that the split “felt final this time,” while insiders told the Daily Mail that the couple’s relationship had been strained for some time.

“Their relationship has been over for a long time. They just haven’t been able to make it official,” one source said. “Dakota held on because she loved him so much and cared deeply for his children.”

6.2Baba (Innocent Idibia) and Annie Macaulay

Nigerian music legend 2Baba (Innocent Idibia) confirmed earlier this year that he and wife Annie Macaulay had separated.

The news first broke on Instagram but was initially dismissed as a hack. However, during an Instagram Live session, 2Baba clarified: “Nobody hacked my account, I said what I said.”

Annie later embraced her maiden name at the 2025 Headies Awards, where she cheekily introduced herself by saying: “Hey, single ladies!”

7.Frank Edoho and Sandra Onyenucheya

Veteran broadcaster Frank Edoho, best known as the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, revealed the collapse of his second marriage during an appearance on the Tea With Tay podcast in June 2025.

Reflecting on the end of his relationship with Sandra Onyenucheya, Edoho admitted that despite “going above and beyond,” both his marriages had ended in heartbreak.

“Maybe marriage isn’t for me,” he said, suggesting that neither of his former spouses was his soulmate. Edoho and Onyenucheya, who married in 2014, share two children.

