MTN Ghana to suspend airtime and data purchases for VAT system upgrade

MTN Ghana is set to carry out a critical system upgrade in the first week of 2026 as it aligns its digital infrastructure with the government’s newly approved National Value Added Tax (VAT) reform tariffs.

In a public notice to customers, the company announced a temporary service interruption scheduled for January 2, 2026. The planned maintenance is directly linked to adjustments required under the revised VAT regime, which adjusts pricing structures across telecommunications services nationwide.

According to MTN, the system-wide upgrade will run from midnight to 4:00 a.m., a timeframe deliberately selected to minimise disruption to daytime economic activities. “There is a scheduled maintenance planned for January 2, 2026, from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. in preparation for the new VAT reform tariffs,” the company said in its notice.

During the four-hour maintenance period, MTN cautioned that subscribers will be unable to purchase airtime or data bundles across all recharge channels. "Airtime and data bundle purchases will not be possible," the notice read.

mtn

The VAT reform forms part of a broader government initiative to strengthen revenue mobilisation and improve compliance in the taxation of digital and telecommunications services. For major operators such as MTN, aligning billing and charging systems with the new statutory requirements is critical to avoiding pricing distortions and compliance risks once the revised tax rates take effect.

MTN said the upgrade will ensure that from the start of business on January 2, all charges on its network accurately reflect the new VAT structure.

MTN Ghana apologised for the inconvenience the maintenance may cause. The company appealed for patience and cooperation.

Subscribers have been advised to purchase airtime and data bundles ahead of the midnight cut-off, ensure sufficient active balances, and make advance arrangements for any emergency top-ups during the downtime.

The system update follows the Ghana Revenue Authority’s announcement of major tax reforms effective January 1, which include a reduction in the VAT rate, the abolition of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, and the scrapping of the VAT flat rate scheme.