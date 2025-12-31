Advertisement

MTN Ghana to suspend airtime and data purchases for VAT system upgrade

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:54 - 31 December 2025
mtn
Advertisement

MTN Ghana is set to carry out a critical system upgrade in the first week of 2026 as it aligns its digital infrastructure with the government’s newly approved National Value Added Tax (VAT) reform tariffs.

Advertisement

In a public notice to customers, the company announced a temporary service interruption scheduled for January 2, 2026. The planned maintenance is directly linked to adjustments required under the revised VAT regime, which adjusts pricing structures across telecommunications services nationwide.

According to MTN, the system-wide upgrade will run from midnight to 4:00 a.m., a timeframe deliberately selected to minimise disruption to daytime economic activities.

“There is a scheduled maintenance planned for January 2, 2026, from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. in preparation for the new VAT reform tariffs,” the company said in its notice.

READ ALSO: Gov't settles US$709m Eurobond payment ahead of deadline

During the four-hour maintenance period, MTN cautioned that subscribers will be unable to purchase airtime or data bundles across all recharge channels. "Airtime and data bundle purchases will not be possible," the notice read.

Advertisement
mtn

The VAT reform forms part of a broader government initiative to strengthen revenue mobilisation and improve compliance in the taxation of digital and telecommunications services. For major operators such as MTN, aligning billing and charging systems with the new statutory requirements is critical to avoiding pricing distortions and compliance risks once the revised tax rates take effect.

MTN said the upgrade will ensure that from the start of business on January 2, all charges on its network accurately reflect the new VAT structure.

MTN Ghana apologised for the inconvenience the maintenance may cause. The company appealed for patience and cooperation.

Subscribers have been advised to purchase airtime and data bundles ahead of the midnight cut-off, ensure sufficient active balances, and make advance arrangements for any emergency top-ups during the downtime.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Cedi records strong gains as dollar falls to GH¢10.65

The system update follows the Ghana Revenue Authority’s announcement of major tax reforms effective January 1, which include a reduction in the VAT rate, the abolition of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, and the scrapping of the VAT flat rate scheme.

These measures are expected to influence pricing and billing structures across several sectors, including telecommunications

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
How to Use a Nursing Bra: A Practical Guide for Breastfeeding and Pumping Moms
Lifestyle
31.12.2025
How to Use a Nursing Bra: A Practical Guide for Breastfeeding and Pumping Moms
Can You Dry Car Seat Covers? A Parent’s Guide to Safe Drying Without Damage
Lifestyle
31.12.2025
Can You Dry Car Seat Covers? A Parent’s Guide to Safe Drying Without Damage
Police assures public of adequate security for 31 December activities nationwide
News
31.12.2025
Police assures public of adequate security for 31 December activities nationwide
Andre Ayew joins NAC Breda to boost Eredivisie survival hopes
Sports
31.12.2025
Andre Ayew joins NAC Breda to boost Eredivisie survival hopes
Pulse List: 12 Tragic Deaths That Broke the Hearts of the Sports Fraternity in 2025
Sports
31.12.2025
Pulse List: 12 Tragic Deaths That Broke the Hearts of the Sports Fraternity in 2025
Driver’s mate jailed 3 months after stealing phone, posting selfies on victim’s WhatsApp status
News
31.12.2025
Driver’s mate jailed 3 months after stealing phone, posting selfies on victim’s WhatsApp status