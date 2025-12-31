Gov't settles US$709m Eurobond payment ahead of deadline

The Government of Ghana has settled a US$709 million Eurobond obligation ahead of its due date, marking a significant step in the country’s ongoing economic recovery and debt management efforts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the payment was made on December 30, 2025, bringing Ghana’s total Eurobond payments for the year to approximately US$1.4 billion.

The 2025 payments were made under the Eurobond debt restructuring memorandum and comprised two earlier payments of US$349.52 million each, in addition to the latest US$709 million settlement.

According to the Ministry, the timely settlement reinforces Ghana’s credibility as a sovereign borrower and demonstrates government’s commitment to restoring investor confidence through transparent, predictable and disciplined debt-servicing practices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ministry noted that the successful payment builds on recent gains in macroeconomic stability and signals continued progress in managing the country’s public debt obligations.

Government further indicated that it will intensify reforms in domestic revenue mobilisation, public financial management and public debt management to sustain the gains made. Efforts will also be directed at strengthening fiscal buffers to support future debt-service obligations while ensuring sustainable financing for Ghana’s development agenda.

The statement expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their patience, support and understanding throughout the economic recovery process, describing public cooperation as critical to the progress achieved in 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement