Nana Aba Anamoah reveals 5 men escaped in Paris after Women of Valour event

24 September 2025 at 19:36
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has revealed the challenges she encountered following her debut international event in Paris.

The GHOne TV presenter recently hosted the third edition of the Women of Valour conference in the French capital, with several renowned media figures and celebrities in attendance. In a viral video, the founder of the conference disclosed that she collaborated with the French Embassy to secure travel permits for 110 participants to attend the programme.

Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah

Although the initiative primarily targets women, Nana Aba stressed the importance of men’s involvement in advancing gender conversations. She noted that while 60 men joined the conference in Paris, five of them failed to return to Ghana afterwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

She remarked,

Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah

You cannot have a women’s event without men. Men need to be part of understanding the causes women are championing. Unfortunately, some of the men had their own plans

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, we reported Nana Aba Anamoah’s argument that actress and television host Nana Ama McBrown deserves a diplomatic passport, emphasising her global influence as the host of Onua Showtime.

