Gyakie’s After Midnight Album featured on Times Square Billboard

Ghanaian Afro-fusion sensation Gyakie has achieved another significant career milestone as her latest project, After Midnight, was featured on the iconic Times Square billboard in New York City. The recognition comes through Spotify’s EQUAL initiative, a global programme designed to celebrate and amplify the voices of female artists worldwide.

Spotify’s EQUAL campaign has consistently spotlighted exceptional women in music, and Gyakie’s inclusion reflects her growing influence not only in Africa but also across the international music scene.

Since breaking through with her hit single Forever, Gyakie has established herself as an artist known for seamlessly blending soulful melodies with Afrobeats, R&B and contemporary sounds. Her latest project, After Midnight, highlights her evolution as a musician, offering a rich combination of storytelling, emotion and rhythm that resonates with audiences both locally and globally.

Her appearance on the renowned Times Square billboard underscores the rising global recognition of Ghanaian and African music, while also celebrating the increasing contribution of African female artists to shaping today’s international soundscape.

With After Midnight now enjoying worldwide attention, fans and industry observers are keen to see what lies ahead for Gyakie as she continues her impressive rise on the global stage.