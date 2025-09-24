Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Gyakie’s After Midnight Album featured on Times Square Billboard

24 September 2025 at 13:59

Ghanaian Afro-fusion sensation Gyakie has achieved another significant career milestone as her latest project, After Midnight, was featured on the iconic Times Square billboard in New York City. The recognition comes through Spotify’s EQUAL initiative, a global programme designed to celebrate and amplify the voices of female artists worldwide.

Spotify’s EQUAL campaign has consistently spotlighted exceptional women in music, and Gyakie’s inclusion reflects her growing influence not only in Africa but also across the international music scene.

READ MORE: I’m not ready for political appointment – Dentaa, after being granted a diplomatic passport

Gyakie

Gyakie

Recommended For You
Movies
2024-11-28T14:31:10+00:00

5 Ghanaian comedians who gave us the best memes(VIDEO)

Ghanaian comedians and actors have become global meme icons, blending humour with relatable scenarios to create viral moments that transcend borders. Some Ghanaian have delivered unforgettable memes through their exaggerated expressions, witty remarks, and comedic timing

Since breaking through with her hit single Forever, Gyakie has established herself as an artist known for seamlessly blending soulful melodies with Afrobeats, R&B and contemporary sounds. Her latest project, After Midnight, highlights her evolution as a musician, offering a rich combination of storytelling, emotion and rhythm that resonates with audiences both locally and globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: YOLO Star Drogba makes public appeal for financial support after alleged church healing

Her appearance on the renowned Times Square billboard underscores the rising global recognition of Ghanaian and African music, while also celebrating the increasing contribution of African female artists to shaping today’s international soundscape.

Gyakie

Gyakie

READ MORE: Sarkodie reveals biggest challenge ahead of Rapperholic Concert in Kumasi

With After Midnight now enjoying worldwide attention, fans and industry observers are keen to see what lies ahead for Gyakie as she continues her impressive rise on the global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.