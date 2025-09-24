Ghanaian music videos that have surpassed 100 million views on YouTube

Ghana’s music industry has long been a powerhouse in Africa, shaping genres such as hiplife, Afrobeats, and highlife while producing some of the continent’s most celebrated artists.
In today’s digital age, one way to measure global reach is through YouTube views, and only a few Ghanaian artists have managed to break the 100 million mark on a single video.
READ MORE: Gyakie’s After Midnight Album featured on Times Square Billboard
Here are the stars who have made history and what their achievements mean for Ghanaian music on the world stage.
‘The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST’ selected for Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival
1. Sarkodie – Adonai (feat. Castro)
Sarkodie’s Adonai remains one of Ghana’s most iconic songs. Released in 2014, the video featuring the late Castro was the first Ghanaian music video to cross 100 million views on YouTube.
READ MORE: I’m not ready for political appointment – Dentaa, after being granted a diplomatic passport
Sarkodie’s global fanbase and lyrical versatility have positioned him as Africa’s most decorated rapper. Adonai’s success proves that Ghanaian rap can transcend borders and remain timeless.
2. Camidoh – Sugarcane Remix (feat. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo)
READ MORE: YOLO Star Drogba makes public appeal for financial support after alleged church healing
Camidoh’s Sugarcane Remix became a continental and global sensation. The song’s infectious Afrobeats rhythm and star-studded features catapulted it to over 100 million views.
Camidoh represents Ghana’s new wave of Afrobeats artists making waves internationally. His success shows how Ghanaian artists are contributing to the Afrobeats movement that dominates global charts.
READ MORE: Sarkodie reveals biggest challenge ahead of Rapperholic Concert in Kumasi
3. Moliy – Shake It To The Max (FLY) Remix
Moliy made history as the first Ghanaian female artist to hit 100 million views, and she did it faster than anyone else. Her vibrant sound and bold creativity have earned her a place in global conversations.
READ MORE: Foreign Affairs Ministry grants diplomatic passports to Wode Maya, Anita Erskine, 3 others
Moliy’s success is a breakthrough moment for Ghanaian women in music, showing that female artists can command just as much global attention as their male counterparts.
These milestones underscore Ghana’s growing influence in the international music industry. From Sarkodie’s rap legacy to Camidoh’s Afrobeats dominance and Moliy’s groundbreaking rise, Ghanaian artists are not only shaping African music but also leaving an imprint on global pop culture.
READ MORE: Mr Eazi reveals what it’s like to marry a billionaire’s daughter
With streaming platforms making music more accessible than ever, Ghana’s unique blend of rhythms, storytelling, and creativity continues to attract audiences worldwide. And as more artists break into the 100 million club, Ghana’s voice in the global music conversation will only grow louder.